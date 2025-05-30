Falcon Luxe Expands Private Jet Charter Offering with Block Hours Access

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon Luxe, the private charter division of Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, announces the availability of block hours private jet flight access.

The concept is simple: clients pre-purchase a set number of flight hours and draw from them as needed, enjoying priority access to Falcon’s fleet. With block hours, there’s no need to request a quote for every flight or deal with repetitive booking procedures.

Block hours are increasingly popular for individuals and organisations seeking a practical, reliable way to fly. They are especially useful for companies arranging frequent flights, offering a smarter alternative with cost transparency and guaranteed availability.

Falcon Luxe’s block hours bring simplicity and convenience. Clients know what’s included, when they can fly, and receive consistent support every time they travel.

“Today, people want flying to be simple,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment. “Block hours are our way of making that happen. You don’t have to think about availability, pricing, or paperwork every time. You just fly when you need to, and it works.”

Falcon Luxe continues to adapt its services to meet the evolving expectations of travelers, delivering flexible private jet travel solutions that simplify the way people fly.

For more information about Falcon Luxe fleet please visit Falcon Luxe | Our fleet – Falcon

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs.

Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagram and LinkedIn

Media Inquiries

Ines Nacerddine

Director of Marketing – Aviation

Alex Group Investment

Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fcfbb3-a6b6-4d54-8829-6b33c87e2a9a

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001099824