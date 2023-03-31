Fair weather continues to prevail across PH Friday

The weather bureau on Friday said generally fair weather will continue to prevail over most parts of the country. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon may still be experienced due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the chance for a tropical cyclone to develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility is less likely throughout the weekend. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the country, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

