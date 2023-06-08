Ex-US Vice President Pence launches 2024 presidential bid

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday launched his 2024 White House bid, putting him on a collision course with his former boss, ex-President Donald Trump. Pence, who served as governor of the state of Indiana and six terms in the House of Representatives, issued a nearly three-minute video replete with Americans assailing US President Joe Biden, and appearing to take several shots at Trump. "President Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America. The American dream is being crushed under runaway inflation. Wages are dropping, recession is looming. Our southern border is under siege, and the enemies of freedom are on the march around the world," he said. Appearing to address Trump, Pence said the Republican Party "needs a leader that will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature." "We're better than this. We can turn this country around. But different times call for different leadership," he said. Pence is scheduled to address supporters Thursday in Iowa -- the first state in the nation to hold a Republican primary nominating contest. The former vice president filed paperwork with federal authorities Monday to register his campaign. An average of polls compiled by the Real Clear Politics website has Trump maintaining a majority of support amongst Republican candidates with 53.2 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a distant second with about 22 percent. Pence tends to round out the top four with 3.8 percent, behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Source: Philippines News Agency