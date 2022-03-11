﻿Ex-PNP chief Eleazar thanks PRRD for Legion of Honor award

Retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Guillermo Eleazar, on Friday thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for conferring on him the Philippine Legion of Honor with the rank of Commander.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa pagkilalang iginawad sa atin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte matapos ang pagsisilbi sa kanyang administrasyon at sa sambayanang Pilipino bilang dating hepe ng pambansang pulisya (I am grateful for the recognition bestowed on us by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte after serving in his administration and the Filipino people as former chief of the Philippine National Police),” Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar said he received the Legion of Honor award dated Dec. 14, 2021 from the Office of the President earlier this week.

The Philippine Legion of Honor is the highest honor that the President of the Philippines could grant to an individual without the concurrence of Congress.

The award is given for meritorious service in police, military or defense affairs or for contributions to the preservation of the honor of the Republic of the Philippines.

It is also conferred upon civilians for military or defense service or for lifetime achievement in public service.

“I offer this honor to God, to my family, and to all the Filipino people because you were my inspiration in my service to the people when I was still in the PNP,” said Eleazar, who is now running for senator.

Eleazar, who served as the Duterte administration’s sixth PNP chief, retired from the service in November 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency