Enderun scores stunning victory over San Sebastian

Enderun Colleges kicked off its campaign at the 2023 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge on a high note Sunday night with a stunning 3-2 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos at the Paco Arena in Manila. Opposite hitters Althea Virnyce Botor and Erika Jin Deloria, and middle blocker Zenneth Irene Perolino produced double-digit scores as the Taguig-based Lady Titans claimed victory, 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12, after two hours. The 19-year-old Botor, a hotel administration sophomore, scored 19 of her game-high 21 points on attacks. She also made 16 excellent digs and 13 receptions. Deloria added 17 points while Perolino scored 12 points, including four blocks and four service aces. Opposite hitters Christina Marasigan and Katherine Santos finished with 19 and 18 points, respectively, for the Lady Stags. Lady Titans head coach Ariel "Dong" dela Cruz was impressed with his wards, who showed nerves of steel to conquer their rivals. "I'm happy with our victory last Sunday because my players responded, especially in the third set when we needed to win," the 52-year-old Dela Cruz told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday. "I know my players' skills. They just need to trust their abilities and my system, and even if we're down by two sets my players were not discouraged, they did not give up," he added. Dela Cruz started coaching the Enderun Colleges in 2017. Last year, the Lady Titans won the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) title after sweeping the Technological University of the Philippines Lady Gray Hawks, 25-19, 25-10, 25-16, in the best-of-three final. "It's our first time to join the V-League Collegiate Challenge and my players are happy to battle strong teams from the UAAP and NCAA," said Dela Cruz, a member of the bronze medal-winning team during the 1991 Manila SEA Games. He was on the national team from 1990 to 2005. After San Sebastian, Enderun Colleges will be facing Far Eastern University on August 25. The Lady Tamaraws won their opening-day match against the Mapua University Lady Cardinals, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15, last Aug. 16. "It's a bit difficult to beat FEU, the team has seasoned players who are used to tough matches in the UAAP. We will do our best," said Dela Cruz, a member of the national beach volleyball team coaching staff from 2006 to 2011. He also served as assistant coach of the indoor volleyball squad that won the silver medal at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency