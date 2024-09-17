EC Issues 607 Postal Ballot Papers For Mahkota By-Election

KLUANG, The Election Commission (EC) today issued 607 postal ballot papers to those eligible to vote by post for the Mahkota state constituency by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said 591 postal ballot papers were issued under Category 1A, involving election workers, police, and military personnel; four for Category 1B, which includes Malaysian citizens living abroad; two for Category 1C, comprising agencies and organisations; and ten for Overseas Absentee Voters (PTH).

“The issuance of postal ballot papers was conducted by election workers appointed by the Returning Officer, in the presence of postal voting agents of the contesting candidates,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot paper, complete the Identity Declaration Form (Form 2) correctly, and return it promptly to the Returning Officer before 5 pm on polling day, which is Sept 28.

Voters were also reminded to maintain the secrecy of their votes by refraining from taking pictures of the

postal ballot papers and sharing them on social media.

The Mahkota by-election sees a one-on-one contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2, while receiving treatment at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom here.

The EC has also set Sept 24 for early voting.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency