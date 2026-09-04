EB5 Capital Announces Full Early Repayment of JF38 – Hutchinson Island Apartments, Signaling Strength of Post-RIA Investment Strategy

Rare early-stage repayment validates disciplined approach to structured EB-5 investments in multifamily sector

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital today announced that JF38 – Hutchinson Island Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily development in Savannah, Georgia, has achieved full project repayment. This milestone marks one of the first projects to reach complete capital recovery since the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), underscoring the firm’s investment discipline and the potential of thoughtfully executed EB-5 structures.

Eligible investors will receive their full $800,000 capital return. The remaining investors will be temporarily redeployed in order to remain at-risk until they become eligible.

“Full project repayment this early in the post-RIA landscape is exceptionally rare,” noted Brian Ostar, President of EB5 Capital. “Most of the industry remains in the early phases of these investments. This outcome demonstrates that when properly structured and managed, EB-5 investments deliver on their promises and validate our approach to the market.”

JF38 broke ground in 2023 and successfully completed in 2025, creating more than 1,200 jobs through the EB-5 program for Savannah. The project’s opening ceremony marked a defining moment, bringing together the EB5 Capital team and partners to celebrate the on-time delivery.

The project’s success reflects the collaborative vision and execution of all stakeholders involved. EB5 Capital is grateful to the investors who committed to this project, the team’s dedication to execution, the sponsor partners who guided development, the immigration attorneys representing investors, and the channel partners who championed this project from day one.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from 79 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1.8 billion of foreign capital across 50 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

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