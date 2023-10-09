DTI-Iloilo advises public to buy only from legitimate online sellers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has advised the public to purchase products only from legitimate online sellers who could immediately and properly address possible complaints, especially this holiday season which is the peak period for business. In a press conference on Monday, DTI-Iloilo Director Ma. Dinda Tamayo cautioned against buying products advertised through Facebook because some of the sellers could no longer be located in case of problems. 'Media can be a channel for us to educate or remind our consumers they go through reliable channels where they can file complaints, and DTI can also help in their redress in one way or another,' she said. Senior Trade Industry Development Specialist Ma. Dorita Chavez said legitimate or prominent platforms like Lazada and Shopee directly receive complaints in case of defective products sold by resellers. This year, Chavez said they have received two complaints while there were less than five last year. The DTI is also informed about the resolution of the complaints. Meanwhile, Tamayo said they are already conducting monitoring of Christmas lights while waiting for the list of licensed manufacturers of firecrackers and the list of suggested retail price (SRP) for holiday products. The observance of Consumer Welfare Month this October anchors on the theme 'GenS: Generation Sustainable,' highlighting the environment. 'It's all anchored on our environment, how to take care of our environment, and things we need to do to protect the environment. We are more on advocacy,' Tamayo said. The advocacy is on the 7Rs of sustainability: rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, recycle and repair.

Source: Philippines News Agency