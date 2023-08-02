DSWD reaches out to over 200 individuals in street situations

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to reach out to families and individuals in street situations (FISS) despite bad weather due to enhanced southwest monsoon, Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said Wednesday. The Oplan Pag-abot team launched reach-out operations in the cities of Pasay, Manila and Caloocan since the July 3 kick-off of the project's full implementation. To date, the DSWD was able to help 38 families composed of 113 individuals, as well as some 111 adults, and three children who live or stay on the streets of the three cities in Metro Manila. Lopez said the children, families and individuals are brought to the designated areas for the initial processing of their information, including biometrics registration and issuance of identification cards. 'The social workers conducted an interview and assessment of the clients to identify the appropriate interventions to be provided, which may include but not limited to the 'Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag Asa Program,' Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, Sustainable Livelihood Program, and temporary shelter, or protective custody,' he said. As part of their unwavering support of the project, representatives from the local government units, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Commission on Human Rights, and Philippine Statistics Authority joined the DSWD social workers during the reach-out operations. The Oplan Pag-Abot is a major project of the DSWD that seeks to reach out to people living and staying on the streets to provide them with the necessary and appropriate interventions.

Source: Philippines News Agency