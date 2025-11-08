DSWD On Full Alert; Prepares Comprehensive Aid Ahead Of Typhoon Uwan

Manila: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced that its frontline offices are now on full alert and prepared to provide support to any local government unit (LGU) in the path of Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong).

According to Philippines News Agency, Assistant Secretary Leo Quintilla of the Disaster Response Management Group stated that the DSWD has strategically placed over 2.04 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) in various hubs, spokes, and warehouses nationwide. Quintilla, who also serves as the officer in charge of the DSWD’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau, mentioned that the agency’s disaster response teams are actively monitoring updates on the typhoon.

Quintilla highlighted the readiness of the DSWD, citing the availability of 2,040,813 family food boxes, 314,000 non-food items, and 91,101 ready-to-eat food packages. He further announced plans to preposition water filtration kits in anticipation of Uwan’s landfall, particularly targeting the North Luzon area.

The water filtration kits are equipped with 0.1 micron filters capable of removing harmful bacteria such as cholera, salmonella, E. Coli, and coliform. The kits include essential components like a bucket adapter, filter assembly, drill bit, filter hanger, cleaning plunger, and instructional materials, and are intended for use in evacuation centers or communities with compromised water systems.

In addition to relief supplies, Quintilla assured the public of the availability of specialized equipment, including a mobile command center, mobile kitchen, water trucks, and water treatment units, ready to be dispatched to LGUs in need of assistance.