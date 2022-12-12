DSWD distributes P3.9-M livelihood grants to Sorsogon residents

LEGAZPI CITY : The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided eligible individuals with livelihood assistance grants (LAG), a form of financial assistance granted to families whose livelihoods were affected by Covid-19.

In an interview on Monday, Ram Joseph Zaragoza, DSWD-Bicol project development officer for Sustainable Livelihood Program, said DSWD-Bicol started the distribution of LAG through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to beneficiaries in Sorsogon province.

The recipients of the LAG were from Sorsogon City, 71 beneficiaries (for a total of PHP820,000); Gubat, 122 beneficiaries (PHP697,500); Juban, 73 beneficiaries (PHP476,000); Bulan, 142 beneficiaries (PHP1.4 million); and Sta. Magdalena, 36 beneficiaries (PHP473,680).

“Ang LAG na naibahagi noong Disyembre 8-9, 2022 sa 444 benepisyaryo ay pinansyal na tulong sa mga lubos na naapektuhan ng pandemya na umabot sa PHP3,887,180 ang kabuuang tulong pinansyal na naiabot sa mga benepisyaryo (The LAG that was distributed last Dec. 8-9 2022 to 444 beneficiaries is a financial help for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with a total of PHP3.8 million financial assistance),” Zaragoza said.

He said it aims to contribute to the whole-of-government approach for the recovery and rehabilitation of livelihoods and employment of the most affected families as a result of the imposition of community quarantine.

“LAG is for beneficiaries whose livelihoods are disrupted by lockdowns and restrictions. The beneficiaries must be low-income families and can only be awarded once per family. The maximum LAG that can be awarded per beneficiary can reach PHP15,000. They can use it as seed capital to start a livelihood, additional capital to supplement existing livelihoods, and also for pre-employment purposes,” Zaragoza said.

He said the local government units (LGUs) identify and assess potential beneficiaries and their proposed livelihood projects prior to endorsement to the DSWD regional office.

“Our agency (DSWD-Bicol) will then assess and validate the endorsements of the LGUs for feasibility and profitability prior to payout and awarding of the grant. Also, we want to clear out that the grant is not a giveaway. Beneficiaries will be monitored by SLP to assist and ensure success in their proposed endeavors. Beneficiaries are also oriented on SLP and how the grant will be used,” he added.

Zaragoza said the next payout in Camarines Sur started Monday until Friday (Dec. 12-16), with a total of 298 beneficiaries and assistance amount of PHP7.7 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency