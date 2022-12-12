Gov’t forces seize NPA arms cache in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY: Law enforcers have seized several firearms and items belonging to members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Kalinga province, the Police Regional Office in Cordillera (PROCor) said Monday.

In an interview, PROCor information officer, Capt. Marnie Abellanida, said the arms cache was discovered during a counter-insurgency operation in Barangay Mabaca in Balbalan town on Dec. 9.

Discovered were one Colt M16 A1; four magazines; two Garand rifles; five magazine clips; 27 pieces of 7.62 mm live ammunition; one carbine rifle; three improvised explosive devices (IED); two M203 live ammunition; three rifle grenades; two sticks of ammonium nitrate; one 60mm live ammunition; and one mortar ammunition.

“Aside from firearms, meron din silang nahanap na (they also found) several war materials of the communist terrorist group,” he added.

Also found at the site were an NPA flag and other personal belongings.

In a press release, PROCor director Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar said the operation stemmed from information from a concerned citizen about the existence of an NPA hideout in the area.

The lair allegedly belongs to communist insurgents from the NPA’s Komiteng Larangang Guerilla (KLG) – Baggas, he added.

He said the operating team was composed of personnel from the Kalinga Police Provincial Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15; the Philippine Army’s 50th Infantry Battalion, and the Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police.

The operating troops also scoured the area for the possible presence of other explosive devices

Source: Philippines News Agency