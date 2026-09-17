DSWD-CAR Provides Aid to Bontoc Accident Victims’ Families

Manila: The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DSWD-CAR) has extended financial and psychosocial assistance to families and survivors of a vehicular accident in Bontoc, Mountain Province, that killed six people, including a 5-month-old baby. DSWD-Mountain Province said in a social media post Wednesday that it provided PHP30,000 in cash assistance to three bereaved families and PHP5,000 in food assistance to each of 14 victims who remain hospitalized for treatment. According to Philippines News Agency, DSWD personnel in Mountain Province are also providing psychological first aid to the victims and their families. The agency is gathering additional information to determine other forms of assistance that may be extended to the victims. The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Sitio Jacap, Barangay Talubin, Bontoc, when an Elf truck carrying 22 passengers and a driver from Isabela to their hometown in Bakun, Benguet fell into a ravine about 100 meters deep. Six people died while the others, including the driver, were injured and brought to hospitals for treatment. Of the 23 people aboard the vehicle, 12 were female and 11 were male. At least 13 of the victims were minors. One of the injured was transferred from Bontoc General Hospital to Luis Hora Memorial Hospital in Bauko, where the specialized medical service needed by the patient was available. The Bakun Public Information Office told the Philippine News Agency that the remains of those who died had been brought home for their wakes and traditional rituals. The Benguet provincial government also sent an ambulance to Bontoc to transport hospitalized victims back to Bakun once they are medically cleared to travel. The Bontoc Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Wednesday conducted a traditional cleansing ritual for emergency responders who took part in the rescue and retrieval operations. The ritual was intended to provide solace to responders who witnessed the accident and its afterma th and help them cope with the emotional distress from the incident. 'Cleansing rituals are an essential practice for our community, especially in times of tragedy. They help dispel lingering negative energy, stress, and the emotional weight that responders carry after confronting such devastating situations,' said Lakay William Cherweg of Bontoc Ili, who led the ritual. A Catholic priest also conducted a blessing at the accident site after the rescue and retrieval operations and prayed for the peace of the responders and the souls of those who died.