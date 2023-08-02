DON’T TOUCH ON 3R ISSUE AS IT CAN THREATEN NATIONAL UNITY – PAHANG MB

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has urged the people not to touch on the 3R issue of race, religion and royalty as it can threaten national unity and harmony.

He said the 3R issue could cause a wider gap between races and create unease among people of various ethnicities, cultures and races in this country.

He hopes that everyone practises mature politics instead of “all-out-attack-politics” to enable efforts by the Unity Government to develop the country to run smoothly.

“Now is the time to develop the country and the states. If not, it will be worse in the future… the economy will collapse, national income will fall and the country’s debt will be high. When that happens, there is no point in regretting,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the state-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2023 ceremony at Dataran Bandar Diraja Pekan here tonight.

Also present were state Investment, Industries, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib, who is also chairman of the Fly the Jalur Gemilang committee, and the state administrative lineup.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the programmes to fuel the spirit of patriotism must be held often to remind the people, especially the younger generation, that the independence they enjoy now is the result of the efforts, sacrifices and wisdom of previous leaders.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency