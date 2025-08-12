Don’t Be Too Sensitive, Palace Says on Comedian’s ‘Jetski in WPS’ Joke

Manila: Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Tuesday downplayed the controversy over comedian Vice Ganda’s jetski joke about the West Philippine Sea (WPS), urging the public not to be overly sensitive.

According to Philippines News Agency, Castro emphasized that the remark, made during the viral ‘Super Divas The Concert,’ was part of a comedic performance and should not be taken too seriously. She stated, ‘Unang-una kasi, concert naman ‘yun. Parang show naman ‘yun. So, hindi kailangang maging balat-sibuyas ang sinuman (First of all, it was a concert, more like a show. So, no one should be overly sensitive),’ Castro said in a media interview.

The comedian’s joke, which referenced the ‘Jet2holiday’ ad trend, humorously suggested a jet ski holiday from Manila to the West Philippine Sea, with satirical promotions involving Chinese vessels and the International Criminal Court. Vice Ganda’s remarks drew mixed reactions, with some praising the boldness while others, including supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte, criticized it.

Duterte’s past comments during the 2016 elections about riding a jetski to plant the Philippine flag in the disputed WPS were mentioned, highlighting the criticism his administration faced regarding China’s maritime claims.

Castro acknowledged that the joke was not new, recalling Duterte’s previous jetski comments. She mentioned that Duterte himself had referred to those who believed his jetski statement as ‘stupid,’ underscoring the satirical nature of the original comment.

In light of recent events involving Chinese and Philippine vessels near Bajo de Masinloc, Castro commended President Marcos’ leadership. She pointed out the Philippine Coast Guard’s assistance to personnel on the Chinese ships involved in the collision, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s maritime rights.