DOH-Bicol Expands HIV Testing and Treatment Accessibility Across Region

Albay: The Department of Health (DOH) 5 (Bicol) is intensifying efforts to make human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) testing and treatment more accessible and promote prevention and early intervention across the region. In his speech at the International Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Candlelight Memorial in Albay, DOH-5 program coordinator Samuel Banico highlighted the establishment of treatment hubs in all provinces of the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Banico announced that the Bicol region now hosts several treatment hubs, starting with the Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center (BRHMC) in 2007, followed by the Bicol Medical Center (BMC) in 2017, and Masbate Provincial in 2021. By 2024, all provinces in the Bicol region will have treatment hubs, totaling seven treatment hubs and one primary healthcare facility. Additional facilities include the Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center, Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital, Family Planning Organization of the Philippines – Masbate Chapter, Eastern Bicol Medical Center, and Sorsogon Provincial Hospital.

Banico emphasized the availability and accessibility of confirmatory tests in every province, provided free of charge. He outlined the agency’s goal to leverage innovative technologies to support persons living with HIV (PLHIV) and to enhance collaboration with community-based organizations to contain the virus. Banico also highlighted the importance of improving viral load testing sites and increasing the number of preparation-dispensing facilities, noting that many social hygiene clinics and major city offices dispense pre-exposure prophylaxis.

As of February, DOH-5 recorded 3,353 PLHIVs in the region, with a significant majority, 94 percent, being male. The data revealed a shift in the mode of transmission to male-male and indicated a higher prevalence among younger age groups, with 54 percent of cases aged 25-34, and 28 percent aged 15-24. Banico stressed the need to advocate for testing among young adults and adolescents, who are at the highest risk.

Banico further emphasized the necessity to expand HIV prevention programs targeting key populations, strengthen pre-exposure prophylaxis programs for high-risk groups, and promote safe sex practices. He advocated addressing behaviors and stigma related to HIV testing and treatment by targeting education programs in schools and workplaces, promoting youth-friendly health services, and integrating HIV prevention into the reproductive health and sex education curriculum.

In addition to enhancing testing and treatment accessibility, Banico noted the importance of increasing funding for awareness programs and educational campaigns. He reiterated the effectiveness of current medications and the importance of prevention and diagnosis linkage to care, ensuring that PLHIVs can lead normal, healthy lives.