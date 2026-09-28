Dmitry Shubov Consulting Details Corporate Restructuring Roadmap for Inbound Asian Tech Scale-Ups

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the September 16, 2026 joint report by Bain & Company, DBS Bank, and Vriens & Partners forecasting 4.8% annual regional growth while noting that tech scale-ups face widening institutional hurdles to capture foreign capital, Dmitry Shubov Consulting has issued a cross-border commercial advisory to guide Southeast Asian technology companies through corporate restructuring and regulatory compliance for U.S. market entry. The report, From Tailwinds to Trade-Offs: Southeast Asia Outlook 2026-2035, notes that regional firms must establish institutional credibility to attract international capital. To address this structural gap, Dmitry Shubov Consulting developed a commercial advisory framework to address the legal and transactional friction Asian software and legaltech startups encounter when forming American entities, assigning cross-border intellectual property, and navigating U.S. venture capital diligence.

The advisory outlines three operational priorities for founders executing an American expansion:

Delaware Flip Structuring: Reorganizing domestic operating entities under a U.S. Delaware parent corporation to meet the corporate governance and tax standards typically required by American institutional investors.

Reorganizing domestic operating entities under a U.S. Delaware parent corporation to meet the corporate governance and tax standards typically required by American institutional investors. Dual-Jurisdiction IP Assignment: Securing bilateral intellectual property assignments between overseas engineering hubs and the U.S. parent entity to reduce the risk of chain-of-title disputes during institutional diligence.

Securing bilateral intellectual property assignments between overseas engineering hubs and the U.S. parent entity to reduce the risk of chain-of-title disputes during institutional diligence. CFIUS and Regulatory Alignment: Conducting proactive ownership reviews to help align foreign cap table structures with U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment regulations and federal data security mandates.

“Expanding into the U.S. is rarely a product problem for Southeast Asian founders. The traction is already there. It is usually just an administrative adjustment. American investors are used to very specific corporate setups, so getting your Delaware parent entity and IP assignments squared away early on removes friction and lets the business speak for itself,” said Dmitry Shubov, Founder and CEO of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

Navigating cross-border venture capital and U.S. market entry requires structural alignment well ahead of initial investor discussions. Dmitry Shubov Consulting advises Southeast Asian technology leaders and investor syndicates on structuring market expansions, helping position corporate entities for U.S. capital integration. For more information, please visit dmitryshubovconsulting.com.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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