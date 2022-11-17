Detained ASG leader gets another warrant for kidnapping

Authorities have served another warrant against a mid-level leader of the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) detained for kidnappings and bombings, a police official said Wednesday.

Maj. Allan Alog, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Sulu Provincial Field Unit chief, said an arrest warrant for kidnapping for ransom was served to Ben Ahaddi Quirino at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday at the provincial jail in Barangay Bangkal in Patikul town, Sulu province.

Alog said the warrant against Quirino was issued by the court of Imelda town, Zamboanga Sibugay, dated May 7, 2018. No bail was recommended by the court.

The warrant was the third against Quirino following the arrest warrant for kidnapping with homicide served last Oct. 9 and the warrant for kidnappings and bombings last Oct. 11.

Quirino was detained in Sulu provincial jail after he and his brother, Mudjir Sawadjaan alias Almujir Yaddah, surrendered to the Joint Task Force Sulu in June this year. The two were tagged for the killing of two Canadian hostages in 2016 after a huge ransom demand was not met.

The Canadian hostages along with a Norwegian were seized by the ASG bandits from an upscale resort on Samal Island, Davao del Norte province in 2015 and brought to the hinterlands of Sulu. The ASG bandits released the Norwegian in September 2016.

Source: Philippines News Agency