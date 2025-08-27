Deputy Ombudsman for Visayas Appointed Acting Ombudsman

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has designated Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas, Dante Vargas, as the new acting Ombudsman, Malaca±ang announced on Wednesday. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed Vargas’ latest appointment in a text message to Palace reporters. The appointment was announced just a day before the Judicial and Bar Council’s scheduled screening of candidates for the position of Ombudsman.

According to Philippines News Agency, before Vargas’s appointment, retired Court of Appeals presiding justice Mariflor Punzalan-Castillo was named acting Ombudsman on July 28, taking over the post vacated by Samuel Martires, who retired on July 27. Prior to the designation, Vargas worked as Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas, where he supervised fact-finding investigations and case monitoring in the region.

As acting Ombudsman, Vargas will oversee the investigation and prosecution of cases involving public officials and employees, including those related to graft, corruption, and other forms of misconduct in government. The Office of the Ombudsman is a constitutionally independent body mandated to act promptly on complaints against public officials and to enforce accountability in government service.