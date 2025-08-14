DepEd Tackles Classroom Shortage with Urgent Measures and Strategic Partnerships

Manila: The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that it is addressing the ongoing issue of classroom shortages in the Philippines with a focus on urgency and flexibility.

According to Philippines News Agency, this statement from DepEd followed concerns raised by lawmakers during a Senate Committee on Basic Education hearing. The discussion included Senate Bill No. 121, which is at the initial stages of the proposed Classroom Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act. Education Secretary Sonny Angara highlighted that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has included a ‘special provision’ for DepEd in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP). This provision aims to ensure that classroom construction projects can proceed without delays by securing partnerships with other agencies and multiple implementing actors.

Under the current framework, DepEd is responsible for determining classroom needs, designs, and safety standards, while the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) manages the fund allocation, cost estimates, procurement, and actual construction. The country currently faces a backlog of nearly 165,000 classrooms, which requires an estimated PHP413 billion.

Education Secretary Angara emphasized that local government units (LGUs) and private sector involvement could be instrumental in addressing the classroom shortage, particularly in remote areas. This involvement could be facilitated through the LGU’s Special Education Fund (SEF), Public-Private Partnership (PPP), and Adopt-a-School program. Angara stressed the importance of having skilled and efficient builders wherever funding is available.

Angara also expressed support for the proposed Classroom Building Acceleration Program (CAP), which would be guided by a national classroom master plan, clear role definitions among national agencies, LGUs, and private partners, as well as a centralized monitoring system. The DepEd is currently adopting classroom designs resilient to natural hazards like typhoons and flooding to ensure the durability and safety of future constructions.