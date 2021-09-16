Delphix Appoints Josh Harbert as Chief Marketing Officer

Harbert Brings Decades of Expertise in Marketing for High-Growth Tech Companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delphix , the industry leading data company for DevOps, today announced the appointment of Josh Harbert as Chief Marketing Officer. Harbert will be responsible for building a world-class marketing organization, accelerating pipeline generation, amplifying product and brand awareness, and increasing customer engagement with Delphix.

“Josh’s analytical and revenue-focused leadership, combined with his proven track record in enabling technology companies to grow market share aggressively, will be a great asset as we continue to execute on our large market opportunity,” said Steven Chung, President, Worldwide Field Operations, at Delphix.

A results-oriented leader, Harbert brings more than two decades of marketing experience at high-growth companies with a particular focus on pipeline generation, account-based marketing growth strategies, scaling marketing teams and technology stacks, customer marketing, and executive engagement.

Harbert’s marketing leadership experience spans tenures at Apptio, Qumulo, and most recently, Tanium. While at Apptio, he was instrumental in the company’s growth from an early stage through IPO and an eventual $2B sale to private equity in 2019.

In addition to leading a global marketing organization, he led a team responsible for developing standards and validated best practices to help IT executives communicate the cost, quality, and value of IT investments to their business partners. This established a new category and community with thousands of IT leaders.

“Delphix’s unique DevOps approach to modern security and compliance issues is a game-changer for businesses in every sector,” said Harbert. “Our solutions unlock the power of data and drive innovation for some of the largest global brands. I’m excited to lead the marketing team at Delphix and create opportunities to share compelling customer stories, grow our brand awareness, and make sure every CIO and application development leader embraces the Delphix DevOps Data Platform.”

Harbert becomes the latest in a series of executive appointments for Delphix, following the news that HashiCorp CEO, David McJannett, has joined its Board of Directors , Tammi Warfield joined as SVP of Customer Success , Steve Barrett joined as SVP of International Operations , and Pritesh Parekh joined as Chief Trust & Security Officer, and VP of Engineering .

