Deaths due to shear-line induced rains, floods climb to 51

MANILA: The number of reported deaths in the shear line-induced torrential rains and floods has risen to 51 as of Monday.

Of the 51 reported deaths in the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) update, 13 have been so far confirmed and this could be broken down into four for Region 11, three for Caraga, three for Region 9, two for Region 10, and one for Mimaropa.

Still undergoing verification are reports of 38 deaths — 23 in Northern Mindanao, nine in Bicol Region, five in Eastern Visayas and one in Zamboaga Peninsula.

Around 19 persons were reported missing of which seven have already been verified.

Still undergoing verification by the NDRRMC are reports of 14 injured which are all reported in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao). As of this posting, some 149,957 families or around 595,693 persons were reported affected in 10 regions.

The NDRRMC said only 2,811 families or 8,666 individuals are being sheltered in 78 evacuation centers as of this time with the remainder having returned home or being aided by relatives or friends.

Damaged houses were placed at 4,540 and these were reported in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao

Source: Philippines News Agency