OCD relief missions unaffected by airport technical glitch

MANILA: The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said that none of its relief operations for areas severely affected by the shear line-induced rains and floods were affected by the “technical issues” of the air traffic management system of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) last Sunday.

“The relief operations of OCD in areas affected by the shear line were not disrupted as the relief items were transported via land transportation from DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) and other private partners, and via sea assets of the Philippine Navy,” it said in a statement Sunday night.

Also, the OCD said its last air mission for the ongoing relief efforts for shear line affected communities was last Dec. 30 and involved a Philippine Air Force (PAF) transport aircraft.

“The last air mission in connection with the transport of assistance to the affected areas was on December 30, 2022 via C-295. As of reporting time, we have no pending or scheduled air transport mission with the PAF,” it added.

However, OCD said that it is continuously monitoring the incident for further development. The CAAP “technical issues” has so far affected around 288 flights to and from Manila and an estimated 56,000 passengers

