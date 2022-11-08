DBM eyes collab with UK envoy for PH sustainable dev’t

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on Saturday expressed intent in fostering collaboration with United Kingdom (UK) Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils to attain the country’s sustainable development goals.

This, after Pangandaman shared in a Facebook post the courtesy call made by Beaufils at the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) office in San Miguel, Manila.

Pangandaman said she is also optimistic about her next meeting with the UK ambassador to discuss ways to improve access to climate finance and bring progress to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“Thank you Ambassador Laure Beaufils for visiting DBM. I look forward to our collaborations for sustainable development, continuing our conversation on access to climate finance, and to forging pathways, as Mindanao develops, to uplift the lives of the people in BARMM,” she said.

In September this year, Beaufils announced that the British International Investment will pour in 500 million British pounds in Southeast Asia for the next five years, with the Philippines as “one of the three focus countries.”

Beaufils said economic development, maritime cooperation, climate change adaptation, and technology would serve as pillars of the Philippine-UK relationship under the Marcos administration.

She added that the UK will continue to work with the Philippines on maintaining peace and stability in the region, including on maritime law and maritime domain awareness.

Meet with New Zealand envoy

Meanwhile, Pangandaman also met with New Zealand Ambassador Peter Kell on Thursday to explore possible cooperation in various areas.

“I am specifically interested in how to forge collaboration with New Zealand’s G2G (government-to-government) facility to move forward with our public sector and governance reforms,” Pangandaman said in another Facebook post.

Pangandaman also shared with Kell the Marcos administration’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda and priorities, including the implementation of full devolution of basic services and facilities from the national government to local government units, the DBM said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

Kell, the DBM said, also relayed New Zealand’s keen interest in supporting the ongoing peace process in BARMM by providing livelihood and helping the indigenous communities.

“We look forward to more years of friendship and diplomatic relations with New Zealand,” said Pangandaman, as quoted by the DBM.

