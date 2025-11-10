DayOne Strengthens Thailand’s Digital Hub with Amata as Chonburi Campus Expands Toward the Country’s First 1GW Power Platform

Signing of the CTP Expansion Agreement between DayOne and Amata Signing of the Private User Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between DayOne and AMBRE

BANGKOK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Singapore-headquartered DayOne Data Centers today announced a major step toward creating Thailand’s first 1GW power platform, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amata Corporation for the future development of Chonburi Tech Park Plot 2 (CTP2) and the expansion of its existing CTP1 campus. DayOne also signed a renewable-energy agreement with Amata B.Grimm Renewable Energy Company Limited (AMBRE) to supply clean power to its facilities.

CTP2 marks the next major growth zone for DayOne in Chonburi. Complementing this, the CTP1 expansion adds 41.3 rai (approximately 16.3 acres) of adjacent land, bringing the site’s power capacity to 300MW. Together, CTP1 and CTP2 establish the foundation for a unified 1GW power platform, anchored by CTP1 already under construction and enabled by the future development of CTP2, creating Thailand’s first gigawatt-scale power platform and one of Southeast Asia’s largest single-site digital-infrastructure campuses. These developments strengthen Thailand’s digital-economy ecosystem through enhanced supply chains, skilled employment and sustained technology investment.

Signing of the CTP Expansion Agreement between DayOne and Amata

Seated (signatories): Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer, DayOne Data Centers (left); Osamu Sudo, Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Amata Corporation (right).

Standing (witnesses, from left): William Huang, Chairman, DayOne Data Centers; Thanawat Aroonpun, Executive Director, Digital and Innovation Technology Division, Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC); Nalinee Kanchanamai, Deputy Governor, Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT); Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman, Amata Corporation; Apawadee Mungmee, Chinese Desk Team Lead, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI).

DayOne entered Thailand in 2024 to address surging cloud and AI-driven computing demand across the region. Chonburi was chosen for its strategic position within the Eastern Economic Corridor, its resilient industrial utilities and connectivity, the supportive investment environment shaped by agencies such as the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) and Amata’s long-term development framework. The expansion builds on DayOne’s long-term commitment to deliver efficient, sustainable digital infrastructure in support of Thailand’s national vision to become a regional digital-services hub.

Complementing the land expansion, DayOne and Amata B.Grimm Renewable Energy Company Limited (AMBRE) have entered into a Private User Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply renewable solar energy to DayOne’s Chonburi Tech Park data center campus. Under the arrangement, AMBRE will supply renewable electricity generated by a 22 kV floating-solar facility with an initial capacity of 42.5 MWp within the Amata City Chonburi estate. The plant is expected to begin commercial operation in 2027, with integration through the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) grid under a tripartite structure among DayOne, AMBRE, and PEA. The renewable power will enable DayOne to progressively decarbonize operations across the campus.

Signing of the Private User Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between DayOne and AMBRE

Seated (signatories): Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer, DayOne Data Centers; Pojjanart Reejinda, Chief Executive Officer, Amata B.Grimm Renewable Energy Company Limited (AMBRE)

Standing (witnesses from left): Saroche Arunpairojkul, Director, Amata B.Grimm Renewable Energy Company Limited (AMBRE); William Huang, Chairman, DayOne Data Centers; Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman, Amata Corporation; Chawalit Tippawanich, Chief Executive Officer, Amata U Company Limited; Thanapak Koetphokha, Director of Engineering Service Department, Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

“Our strong commitment in Thailand reflects DayOne’s belief in this market as a core pillar of our regional growth strategy,” said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne Data Centers. “With our partners across government and industry, we are building the scale, infrastructure and sustainable energy foundation necessary to support next-generation digital services, cloud and AI ecosystems. The continued expansion of our Chonburi campus is establishing a 1GW platform—Thailand’s first and one of the most significant single-site developments in Southeast Asia.”

Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman of Amata Corporation, added: “The expansion of DayOne’s hyperscale data center at our Chonburi campus marks a significant milestone not only for DayOne, but also for Amata and Thailand. Through the collaborative efforts of all parties, we are able to provide global investors with the infrastructure and sustainable utilities they need to succeed. This achievement is a testament to our ‘All Win’ business philosophy in action—creating shared value and environmentally friendly solutions. Such an enabling business environment is exactly what investors seek for long-term growth and success. I am truly proud of today’s milestone. This initiative embodies my vision of a smart industrial city that supports comprehensive growth and a future where everyone can thrive together.”

The signing ceremonies were witnessed by senior representatives from the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Amata Corporation, and DayOne Data Centers.

About DayOne

DayOne is a Singapore headquartered data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and quickly scalable solutions.

Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne’s data center developments span key markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Finland.

Contact:

[email protected]

