Davao City, tourism board sign MICE 2023 hosting deal

DAVAO CITY: The city government and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the hosting here of the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) next year.

TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Nograles and Vice-Mayor Melchor Quitain led the signing of the MOA Thursday afternoon, formalizing the city’s hosting of MICE on March 1-3, 2023.

The city won the right to host the convention in 2020, but was stalled by the pandemic.

Next year’s conference will have a daily sub-theme that will feature different aspects of Davao City as a tourism hotspot.

In hosting the 2023 conference, Nograles said the city aims to position itself as a premiere MICE destination in the country and the ASEAN region by demonstrating its capability of hosting world-class conferences.

In addition, Nograles said the city’s hosting of the MICE will boost the local tourism industry and contribute significantly to its continued economic growth.

With more than 500 expected delegates, both foreign and local, she said MICE provides the host city with “quality arrivals” because the delegates are no ordinary travelers.

“They are tourism, trade, and MICE practitioners with influence in their fields. This is why the chosen host destination must show its best foot forward, so to speak,” Nograles said.

She said the city was chosen since it is highly cosmopolitan with its cultural heritage intact, which also boasts a variety of leisure options from the islands to its highlands.

Source: Philippines News Agency