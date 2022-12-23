BOC seizes P171-M smuggled onions, agri products in Manila port

MANILA: A series of examinations by Customs officers resulted in the discovery of some 20 containers of smuggled onions and other agricultural products worth PHP171.35 million, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported on Friday.

In a statement, Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz said the examinations were conducted from Dec. 6 to 22 on shipments consigned to Taculog J International Consumer Goods Trading.

He added that the shipments from China started arriving at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) from Nov. 12 to Dec. 3.

He added that almost all containers were initially declared to contain mantou (steamed buns), while some were also declared to have frozen food products, such as frozen prawn balls, frozen lobster, and crab stick, as well as udon noodles and fresh carrots.

“We are not only practicing our mandate to investigate, examine, and seize such contrabands. This is for the good of the country and our people. We have been suffering from the high cost of onions in the markets, so we are especially on the lookout for these kinds of operations because it hurts not only the economy, but it directly impacts our farmers, the people, and the agricultural sector itself,” the Customs chief said in a statement.

Containers that arrived on Nov. 12 and examined from Dec. 14 to 21 were found to contain frozen squid flower and fresh white onions worth PHP38 million.

Meanwhile, the shipments that arrived on Nov. 18 and examined from Dec. 6 to 20 were found to contain fresh red and white onions worth PHP79.02 million.

On Nov. 20, another batch of containers arrived at the MICP. Upon examination from Dec. 19 to 21, authorities found undeclared fresh red and white onions with an estimated total value of PHP35.079 million.

Containers that arrived on Nov. 25, 2022 and examined on Dec. 22 were found to have undeclared frozen boneless buffalo meat after declaring only frozen lobster, frozen prawn balls, and frozen crab stick. The estimated total amount of the goods found was PHP14.72 million.

Another container arrived on Dec. 3 and was examined on Dec. 22, 2022. This was found to have undeclared fresh carrots amounting to an estimated total value of PHP4.5 million being declared only as udon noodles.

The seizure of smuggled agricultural products was in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

On the other hand, CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio reported that the team from the CIIS-MICP “worked double time and overtime” for the operation to be successful.

“Most of these containers arrived from mid to late November. We received derogatory information about them, and issued the necessary Alert Orders (AOs) by December 6 and examination took place the next two weeks after the AOs were issued,” he said.

Customs Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy said that the agency is “well-positioned” to do more under the Marcos administration.

“We are on track to meet our goals in bringing these perpetrators to justice, as well as answering the call of our President to better protect the borders and put a stop to agricultural smuggling. We have been at the forefront of this battle for years, but even more so in the past months when we intensified our campaign against these kinds of operations,” he explained.

Warrants of Seizure and Detention (WSDs) were ordered against the entire shipment thereafter for the consignee’s violation of Section 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) and Section 117 (regulated importation and exportation) in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Section 117 of the CMTA provides that goods that are subject to regulation shall be imported or exported only after securing the necessary goods declaration or export declaration, clearances, licenses and any other requirements prior to importation or exportation.

The WSD recommended the filing of “appropriate charges” and the suspension of the accreditation of the importer, as well as “other person or persons who wilfully participated in the fraudulent act as provided under Section 1401 (unlawful importation or exportation) of the CMTA.”

Source: Philippines News Agency