Datavault AI Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire NYIAX, Expanding Patented Information Data Exchange and Commercial Footprint

Acquisition Will Position Datavault AI as a Leader in Privacy-First Data Monetization and Ultrasonic Advertising, with Anticipated Launches of Key Exchanges on Horizon

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT), a pioneer in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, and acoustic technologies, today announced the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire NYIAX Inc., a technology and services company with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Dubai. The transaction, subject to Nasdaq approval and entering into a definitive agreement with customary closing conditions, will bring NYIAX’s blockchain-powered exchange, patent portfolio, marketing-as-a-service agency, and advertising business unit under the Datavault AI umbrella.

This strategic acquisition will build on Datavault AI’s prior licensing agreement with NYIAX for the Company’s patented ADIO® ultrasonic technology, now bringing NYIAX fully into the Datavault AI ecosystem. The integration enhances Datavault AI’s patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE) by adding transparent, automated trading capabilities across asset classes. Upcoming launches are expected to include the International Elements Exchange (IEE), International NIL Exchange, and American Political Exchange (APE), each set to debut over the next two quarters. These platforms will enable secure, real-time trading of data assets, NIL rights, and political information — all underpinned by AI analytics and blockchain security.

NYIAX delivers a proprietary trading platform built on intellectual property jointly owned with Nasdaq and powered by blockchain. This platform merges the rigor of financial market infrastructure with the evolving needs of modern industries. In addition to its marketplace leadership in the advertising industry, NYIAX’s technology and IP are portable across asset classes — including fintech, healthcare, retail, and entertainment — extending reach into industries undergoing significant transformation and requiring advanced trading capabilities.

Empowering a New Era of Data-Driven Innovation

“This acquisition will mark a transformative milestone for Datavault AI, uniting our AI expertise with NYIAX’s proven exchange technology to create unparalleled value in data monetization,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By bringing NYIAX under our brand, we’re not just expanding our technology suite — we’re accelerating the launch of groundbreaking exchanges that will redefine how industries handle data with integrity, privacy, and efficiency. The combined company is poised to lead in Web 3.0 solutions across sports, entertainment, fintech, and beyond.”

The integration will leverage Datavault AI’s ADIO® technology — already licensed to NYIAX — for ultrasonic advertising that embeds inaudible data in audio streams, reaching audiences in venues, broadcasts, and retail environments without compromising privacy. Paired with NYIAX’s exchange, this creates a seamless marketplace for trading ultrasonic ad inventory alongside traditional media contracts, supported by Datavault AI’s AI-driven tools — DataScore®, DataValue®, and DataBank® — for real-time valuation and liquidity.

“Joining Datavault AI marks the beginning of a new era for NYIAX,” said Teri Gallo, CEO of NYIAX. “Together, we’re redefining how markets operate — combining financial-market rigor with innovative, privacy-first technologies to unlock new opportunities for partners worldwide in advertising and beyond.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, pending regulatory and Datavault AI stockholder approvals, positioning the combined company to capitalize on rising demand for secure, AI-enhanced data ecosystems. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, and acoustic technologies. Its patented Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables secure, privacy-first trading of data assets across industries. Datavault AI’s solutions — including ADIO® ultrasonic advertising, DataScore®, DataValue®, and DataBank® — empower businesses to unlock new value from data with financial-grade security and real-time intelligence. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

About NYIAX

NYIAX delivers a proprietary trading platform built on intellectual property jointly owned with Nasdaq and powered by blockchain. Purpose-built to bring financial-market standards to advertising, the platform enables transparent, automated trading of future media and data contracts. Beyond advertising, NYIAX’s patented technology is designed to extend across asset classes and sectors — including fintech, healthcare, retail, and entertainment — driving efficiency, trust, and growth in global markets. For more information, visit: https://www.nyiax.com/

