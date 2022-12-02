DAR awards land title, CLOAs to 99 Batangas farmers

MANILA: At least 99 farmers in Batangas province are now legitimate landowners after the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributed their electronic land titles (e-titles) and certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) on Friday.

Editha Dastas, 66, of Barangay Patugo, Balayan town, vowed to take care of the land and fulfill her duties as landowner after she was awarded with e-title.

The land awarded to Dastas was part of the 98.7453 hectares distributed among the 99 beneficiaries, according to lawyer Kazel Celeste, DAR Undersecretary for Field Operations Office.

Twenty agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) received their CLOAs under the newly acquired 18.909 hectares located in the towns of Lobo, Balete, San Juan, and cities of Lipa and Tanuan.

Seventy-seven ARBs received e-titles covering 80.8358 hectares in the municipalities of Calatagan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Lobo, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, and San Juan, under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project.

The department has also turned over a coco-by products processing facility to the SAPAGLAYA Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC) under the Village Level Farm Focused Enterprise Development (VLFED) Project. The Dapayan MPC, on the other hand, received a multi-cab under the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP).

Meanwhile, a digital marketing program to boost the ARBs and ARB organizations’ products was launched by DAR in partnership with AgriNurture, Inc. (ANI).

With the help of the National Irrigation Administration and the Department of Agriculture, DAR will also implement a Sustainable Integrated Bio-Intensive Farming System under the Solar-Powered Irrigation System projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency