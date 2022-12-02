2 most wanted persons, crime group member nabbed in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have arrested two most wanted persons and a crime group member in separate law enforcement operations in the region, police officials said Friday.

Police identified the arrested persons as Francis Chavez, 29; Donjie Medina, 27; and, Morsed Dumatu, 35.

Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director, said Chavez was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Barangay Balagon in Siay town, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Chavez, the fourth most wanted person in Siay, has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of abduction with rape with no recommended bail.

Meanwhile, Medina, a militiaman, was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Barangay Magcamiguing in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental province.

Alinsañgan said Medina, who is facing two counts of attempted homicide charges, is the number 10 most wanted person of Sergio Osmeña town, Zamboanga del Norte.

Moreover, Col. Diormarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said Damatu, a member of the Anwar Ansang crime group, was arrested in an intelligence-driven operation around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in Sitio Quarry, Barangay Benuatan, Dinas town.

Albarico said Damatu has standing warrant of arrest for murder with no recommended bail dated Aug. 14, 2015 issued by the court of San Miguel town, Zamboanga del Sur.

He said the Ansang Crime group was also involved in kidnapping, drug trafficking, robbery, extortion, contract killing and other form of criminality.

Source: Philippines News Agency