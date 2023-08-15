‘Danger’ level heat index to continue in parts of Luzon

The weather bureau is expecting danger level heat index (the temperature that a person feels) to continue in some areas in Luzon. "Our analysis shows that most areas in Metro Manila, Northern and Central Luzon will still experience danger level heat index," said Marcelino Villafuerte II, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's (PAGASA) Climate Impact Assessment and Application Climatology, in a public briefing Tuesday. PAGASA logged a 60°C heat index in Casiguran, Aurora on Monday. The bureau estimates the heat index based on the combined effects of the temperature and air humidity. The heat index in Casiguran fell under the extreme danger level, wherein heat stroke is imminent. "We hope that the 60°C (heat index) will not be interpreted based on its magnitude but rather on its possible impact on health. The public should take precautions because when (the heat index) goes beyond 52°C, it means this is an extreme danger level and heat stroke is imminent," Villafuerte said. He said the high heat index reaching danger level started in some areas in Luzon last week. High temperature was also recorded in Metro Manila despite some rains. PAGASA recorded a 40°C heat index (extreme caution level) at the Science Garden in Quezon City, and 43°C (danger level) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday. The 43°C heat index may result in heat cramps and heat exhaustion, as well as heat stroke. "The public should take precautions against adverse effects of high heat index," Villafuerte emphasized. He advised the public to lessen the risks by drinking water regularly, and minimizing time outdoors. It is better to do outdoor activities late in the afternoon or early morning, he added. Villafuerte said one may suffer from heat stroke if he or she will continue intense activities while the heat index is high.

Source: Philippines News Agency