DA Confident of Senate’s Backing to Push RTL Amendment

Quezon city: The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday expressed confidence in the Senate’s backing to advance amendments on the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). This announcement follows Senator Francis Pangilinan’s visit to the DA Central Office in Quezon City on Monday, where he emphasized the importance of prioritizing RTL revisions to support farmers, enhance productivity, and achieve food security in the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senator Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, voiced his support for the revisions, stating that Congress must act swiftly to address issues within the current RTL and improve the delivery of direct support and extension services to farmers and fisherfolk. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. expressed optimism, stating, “With this visit of Senator Pangilinan, we are confident we could secure the backing of the Senate for these amendments that could ensure the modernization of the rice industry and the overall agriculture sector, securing a better future for our hardworking farmers and fisherfolk.”

Laurel further emphasized the importance of enacting the proposed amendments before the harvest season begins in March next year. He suggested that if President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. certifies the bill containing these amendments as urgent, the legislative process could be expedited.

One key amendment proposed is the restoration of the National Food Authority’s (NFA) powers, enabling the agency to engage in market interventions to stabilize rice prices, manage buffer stocks, and set a floor price for palay (unhusked rice). Currently, the NFA’s role is limited to ensuring rice buffer stocking. Laurel warned that failing to amend the RTL could jeopardize the rice industry due to increased competition from liberalized importation.

Prior to Pangilinan’s visit, the DA had already expressed its support for the proposed Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment (RICE) Act under House Bill No. 1. Filed by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, this bill seeks to reauthorize the NFA to intervene in the rice market by accrediting retail outlets and selling affordable rice directly to the public.