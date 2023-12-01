DA-CAR Urged to Enhance Vegetable Production Strategies Amid Price Volatility

La Trinidad, Benguet - The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) branch of the Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to refine its policies to bolster vegetable production and tackle fluctuating prices. DA Regional Director lawyer Jennilyn Dawayan, in a recent phone interview, shared insights into the directives issued by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel. Secretary Laurel has called for a comprehensive review and plan regarding the vegetable industry, focusing on production statistics and price trends. Dawayan mentioned that the secretary is keen on visiting the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC) to assess its operations and impact.

According to Philippines News Agency, Secretary Laurel prioritizes accurate agricultural data as the foundation for decision-making and is opposed to importation. He aims to introduce programs that could reduce production costs and address logistical challenges, thereby improving farmers' income and harvests. Dawayan expressed optimism regarding potential policy changes and operational improvements, foreseeing enhanced stability in food supply and pricing.