CYDES 2023 TO SERVE AS INTERACTIVE PLATFORM TO DISCUSS CRITICAL CYBER SECURITY ISSUES

The Cyber Defence &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2023 will feature four forums, serving as an interactive platform to discuss critical cyber security issues by leveraging on the collective wisdom and experience of experts globally.

Its organisers in a statement issued today said the four forums were the Malaysia Cyber Security Ecosystem Symposium 2023; 2nd ASEAN Cyber Security Forum; 2nd Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy Forum (MCSS); and 2nd ICT Security Officers Convention.

“These forums will encompass a wide range of pertinent topics, encompassing effective legislation, regional collaboration in ASEAN cyber security, cloud security measures, risk mitigation strategies, and privacy protection protocols.

“The aim is to provide comprehensive insights into the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, while showcasing the latest advancements in fortifying digital ecosystems and ensuring their safety,” the statement read.

Organised by the National Security Council (MKN), National Cyber Security Agency (NASCA) and Alpine Integrated Solution Sdn Bhd (Alpine), CYDES 2023 will be held from July 10 to 13 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here, with the theme “Building Cyber Resilience: Safeguarding The Digital Future”.

According to the statement, another highlight will be the Women in Cyber luncheon, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women leaders in the cybersecurity industry through the sharing of inspiring stories, valuable insights, and encouraging connections among participants.

The programme is centred around the theme of the book "She Inspires Leaders", a project led by Dr Raja Yasmin Raja Abdul, where she will share her motivations and inspirations behind writing the book, as she highlights the extraordinary stories of women leaders across diverse fields.

Meanwhile, CYDES 2023 will actively engage the youth through the panel session organised by Malaysia Cybersecurity Camp (MCC) participants, providing a platform for them to voice their insights on how the BootCamp effectively tackles talent gaps and shortages within the local cybersecurity industry.

The primary objective of the session is to showcase how the MCC has positively influenced the development of young talents, equipping them with the necessary skills for successful careers in the field of cybersecurity.

CYDES 2023 will also feature the Capture-the-Flag Competition sponsored by Velum Labs of Sapura Group, which will take place within the CYDES Cyber Warzone, located in the exhibition hall.

The event brings together tertiary students from local universities, showcasing their expertise, strategic thinking, and problem-solving abilities as they navigate through a series of challenges that replicate real-world cyber threats.

Participants will also have the opportunity to represent Malaysia in regional competitions, further highlighting the significance of empowering the youth to safeguard the country’s digital landscape.

The first CYDES was held in a full virtual format in 2021.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency