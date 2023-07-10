COUNTRY GARDEN’S FOREST CITY PROMOTES CULTURAL DIVERSITY VIA EVENTS

Forest City, a real estate project developed by Country Garden, is dedicated to promoting a vibrant and inclusive community, with two recent events exemplifying its commitment to celebrating diversity.

The first event, Shoreline Morning Run brings residents together from diverse cultural backgrounds with a shared passion for fitness and well-being has garnered a strong turnout, attracting participants from various countries along the scenic coastline.

Meanwhile, the second event, Forest City Cup Junior Golf Tournament serves as proof of Forest City's commitment to multiculturalism, offering a platform for young athletes to learn from one another, showcase their skills, and experience fun while promoting cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

According to a statement, Forest City boasts two world-class golf courses and has consistently been ranked among the "Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia" for four consecutive years.

Among them, the Classic Golf Course was designed by Liang Guokun, a Chinese golf course design master, while the Legacy Golf Course is an 18-hole international championship-level course jointly designed by golf champions Jack Nicklaus and his son Jack Nicklaus II.

Furthermore, visitors can enjoy the luxurious accommodations the two five-star hotels provide, namely the Marina Hotel and the Golf Hotel, which feature luxurious rooms and amenities, surrounded by lush greenery that seamlessly blends with the natural environment.

Visitors can indulge in leisure facilities within the hotels while also experiencing a range of captivating outdoor activities.

Forest City proactively cultivates a thriving community, hosting a variety of engaging activities and offering residents and visitors a vibrant and immersive lifestyle experience.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency