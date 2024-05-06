MANILA: The Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) destroyed PHP24 million worth of marijuana plants in single-day eradication operations in Kalinga province. In a statement on Monday, PDEG chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta said law enforcers uprooted 120,000 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants in Barangay Buscalan and Barangay Loccong in the town of Tinglayan from Sunday afternoon until a little past midnight Monday. Nobody was arrested. Matta commended the operatives for continuously implementing the fight against illegal drugs and encouraged them to work hard in identifying the cultivators. The operation was a follow-up to the previous day's destruction, also in Loccong, of 137,500 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants with an estimated standard price of PHP27.5 million. Source: Philippines News Agency