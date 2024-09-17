Cops Probe Viral Video Of Teens Riding Bicycles Recklessly

ALOR SETAR, Police are investigating an incident which has gone viral depicting a group of teenagers riding their modified bicycles recklessly, with one of them even falling and hurting himself on the road.

Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said they received information from the public regarding the 20-second video clip of the incident at 9.24 am today.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday (Sept 13), with about eight teenagers riding the modified bicycles, commonly known as basikal lajak.

“They were seen racing among themselves at the Jalan Teluk Wanah bridge here without regard for other road users,’ she said in a statement today, adding that police have yet to receive any complaints from anyone regarding the incident.

However, Siti Nor Salawati said the Kota Setar District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division lodged a report to enable investigations to be conducted under Section 54(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

She also urged those with information regarding the teenagers involved to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Ifzam Mohd Zaini at 012-4043373 or the Kota Setar Traffic Police Station at 04-7321 222.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency