Convergence Budgeting for Drainage Master Plan in NCR Eyed: DBM

Manila: The planned convergence budgeting for a drainage master plan in Metro Manila will be discussed with concerned government agencies on Aug. 1, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting will be attended by the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the National Irrigation Administration. Pangandaman highlighted the issues concerning the drainage system designed to mitigate persistent flooding in the country’s metropolis.

Pangandaman noted that Metro Manila’s drainage system appears to be outdated, with some components dating back 50 years. She pointed out the inconsistencies within the system, mentioning that certain areas have larger drainage capacities while others are smaller, leading to potential blockages and flooding.

Vitas Pumping Station, part of the fourth phase of the Metro Manila Flood Control Project, was recently inspected by Pangandaman and MMDA chairperson Don Artes. This station, rehabilitated by the DPWH, plays a role in flood mitigation efforts during heavy rainfall and is equipped with five pumps and three flood gates.

Pangandaman indicated that similar flood control projects could be adapted for flood-prone areas like Pampanga. This inspection followed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order for a comprehensive audit of flood control projects. In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Marcos criticized the misuse of funds that renders flood mitigation measures ineffective.

Pangandaman stated that Marcos wants close monitoring of flood mitigation projects. She confirmed that the DBM and implementing agencies would submit a report on flood control projects to Marcos as soon as possible.