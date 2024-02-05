Congress tightens security following bomb threats

MANILA: Security has been heightened at the House of Representatives after some lawmakers reportedly received bomb threats, a House official said on Monday. House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco said tighter security measures are currently enforced at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, especially for outsiders entering the premises. "We just want to protect the members of the House of Representatives and staff and employees of the House against any untoward incident," Velasco told reporters. "I have talked with the Sergeant at Arms and I told him to impose strict security to all those who are entering the premises particularly the non-members of the House and who are not employees of this institution," he added. While he did not divulge the names of the House members who reportedly received the bomb threats, Velasco stressed that the House takes all these threats "seriously". Velasco said a memorandum will be issued regarding the heightened security alert. He particularly noted that motorcycles will not be allowed to park "in front of any buildings" after guards have noticed suspicious riders scoping out the perimeter. "We have designated a special parking area for motorcycles and there will be roving security men 24/7 around the premises," he said. For deliveries, he said representatives of the offices or employees may pick up the goods or supplies at the gate. Source: Philippines News Agency