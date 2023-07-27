CONDUCT INITIAL CHECK FOR SMOOTH NOMINATION, EC TELLS POTENTIAL ELECTION CANDIDATES

The Election Commission (EC) today advised potential candidates of the elections in six states and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to fill in the nomination form and do an initial check with the relevant EC offices prior to Nomination Day on Saturday.

EC Secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement here today said they can do the initial check with the office of the respective returning officers or the state election office.

This will smoothen the nomination process for election candidates in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election this Saturday (July 29), he said.

In addition, he said potential candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance and the receipt should be brought on nomination day as proof of payment.

"For candidates representing any political party, they are reminded to submit a letter of authorisation to use the symbol of the party when submitting their nomination forms," he said.

He said the nomination papers can be submitted from 9 am to 10 am to the Returning Officer at 173 Candidate Nomination Centres (PPC) by candidates, proposers and seconders or any two of them or any one of them.

On the nomination day, each potential candidate can only be accompanied by one proposer and seconder to enter the PPC.

Apart from this, the use of any type of musical instruments or loudspeakers for the purpose of political propaganda by any means including through the use of any type of vehicle is not permitted on nomination day and it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

"The public as well as supporters who accompany candidates are prohibited from waiting or being within 50 metres of the PPC perimeter that has been set.

"Candidates who have paid a deposit for election campaign materials as provided for under the Election Offences Act 1954, are also subject to the bylaws of any local authority for the purpose of exhibiting and distributing election campaign materials that contain photos of candidates, party emblems/symbols and photos of combined party/component leaders that they represent jointly or separately," said Ikmalrudin.

The EC further advised potential candidates and political parties involved to always comply with laws, regulations, code of ethics and instructions issued by the EC, the police and local authorities to ensure that the nomination process runs well and smoothly.

Polling day for all the six state elections and the by-election is on Aug 12. Early voting is on Aug 8.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency