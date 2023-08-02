COMMEMORATION OF STATESMAN TUN DR ISMAIL AL-HAJ AT DATARAN MERDEKA TODAY

The Commemoration of Statesman Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj: Pillar of National Unity in conjunction with the National Month celebration will be held at Dataran Merdeka today from 9 am to 4 pm.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and to be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 2.30 pm, aims to educate the young generation about Dr Ismail's contribution in developing this country.

The event, which is targeting 15,000 visitors, showcases three main segments, namely the wall of memories displaying photos, speech texts, Dr Ismail's apparel and personal collection as well as traditional performances including the “rebab”, “ghazal” and silat.

There is also a special documentary by the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) featuring Dr Ismail’s struggle from 1948 until his death Aug 2, 1973.

Visitors will also be entertained by puppet shows in a new form called animatronics (animatronics), which is a combination of puppets and digital technology, poetry recitation by National Laureate Datuk A. Samad Said, as well as Rahmah sales and exhibitions by the relevant government agencies.

The programme involved strategic cooperation from 10 agencies and ministries including the Prime Minister's Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Department of Federal Territories, National Archives and Putrajaya Corporation.

Tun Dr Ismail, who was Deputy Prime Minister to second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein from 1971 to 1973, was among the important figures who conceived the five principles of Rukun Negara when Malaysia faced its darkest episode on May 13, 1969.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency