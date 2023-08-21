Comelec: 10 barangays part of Taguig City in BSKE 2023

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has approved the administrative transfer of 10 villages from Makati City to Taguig City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30. In a memorandum dated Aug. 19, the poll body disclosed the implementation of recommended actions for its departments in the affected barangays. The 10 barangays are Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside, Rizal, South Cembo and West Rembo. "The Commission resolved to approve the recommendation/opinion of the Law Department that the barangays situated in Parcel 3 and 4, PSU-2031, can now be considered as part of Taguig City for purposes of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections," the memorandum read. The recommended actions cited are the need to secure a copy of the Supreme Court decision; verification of included barangays based on Regional Trial Court case records; and identification of procedures to "legally deputize the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Makati City to allow the use of the schools located in the ten (10) barangays as voting centers" for its legal department. Other recommendations include the provision of an updated coding system for barangays; reallocation of BSKE forms and supplies; new Makati City 2nd district database with server; provision of "clear instructions and assistance on the technical procedures"; as well as the submission of report to the Comelec en banc regarding the administrative transfer of records of the affected voters, among others. Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, meanwhile, said that aspiring BSKE candidates in the 10 barangays should proceed to the Taguig Convention Center for the filing of their certificates of candidacy (COC) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 to Sept. 2. Ballot printing The Comelec also started on Monday the printing of revised quantities of ballots for various areas in the country at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City. In total, the Comelec will print renamed ballots for 1,317,483 voters for barangay polls and 461,434 voters in SK polls. These include the ballots in the 10 former Makati City barangays now under Taguig City and 'additional new voters who registered from December 2022 to January 2023," Laudiangco said. For barangay elections, 228,149 ballots will be printed while 67,716 pieces will be secured for the SK polls. Other printing of replacement or renamed ballot in new cities covers 111,356 voters for barangay and 35,718 for SK in Baliwag, Bulacan; 58,196 for barangay and 18,157 for SK in Carmona, Cavite; 497,153 for barangay and 181,030 for SK in the new province of Maguindanao del Norte; and 422,629 for barangay and 158,813 for SK in Maguindanao del Sur. Power outage The printing, however, was delayed due to a power outage. But prior to taking a noon break, the NPO was able to print test ballots, Laudiangco said. "Nagkaroon lang po ng issue sa power supply ang NPO sa parte po line ng CCTV (closed circuit television). Naka-hold in the meantime po ang printing (There is an issue in the power supply of NPO on the part of CCTV line. The printing is put on hold for the meantime)," Laudiangco said. Printing will resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m., the Comelec said in an update at past 4:20 p.m., to ensure "absolute transparency" on the actual ballot printing posted via the official Facebook Livestream using CCTV feed. The Comelec said it would take four days to complete the printing of replacement ballots

