Cold Chain Group Urged to Help Fast-Track Food Security Push

Manila: Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has called on the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines (CCAP) to support the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) push to accelerate the development of cold storage infrastructure, a key component in the food security agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tiu Laurel emphasized the importance of cold storage infrastructure in transforming the agricultural landscape, minimizing post-harvest losses, increasing incomes for farmers and fisherfolk, and delivering safe, high-quality food to Filipino families. He addressed CCAP’s annual membership meeting in this world-famous island resort in the town of Malay, Aklan.

He stated that the DA is fast-tracking its cold chain expansion through the rollout of modular and mega cold storage warehouses (CSWs) in major agricultural regions. These facilities are designed to be scalable and adaptable, accommodating local conditions while maintaining operational efficiency and integrity.

Mega CSWs are being developed to handle large-volume storage, with capacities ranging from 1,700 to over 8,000 pallet positions, serving key production and distribution hubs nationwide. To support a comprehensive logistics ecosystem, the infrastructure will also include refrigerated vans, dryers, tramlines, packaging equipment, and ice plants.

The DA has allocated PHP3 billion to build approximately 99 cold storage facilities aimed at extending the shelf life of fruits, vegetables, and other high-value crops. These planned refrigerated warehouses will feature hybrid systems designed to operate on both renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, and electricity from the main power grid. This ensures efficient and environmentally sustainable operations, especially in remote or underserved agricultural areas.

Tiu Laurel highlighted that cold storage infrastructure is only part of the broader food security strategy. The development of food hubs and agri-fisheries ports remains a critical long-term priority. Beyond boosting storage capacity, the network of facilities will help strengthen regional aggregation, streamline distribution, and improve market access, connecting producers directly with consumers to stabilize supply and lower food prices.

He also underscored the importance of these investments in empowering rural communities, promoting price stability, and reducing food waste, while building a more resilient and climate-smart agri-food system. Tiu Laurel concluded by stating that CCAP’s technical expertise and support are vital to turning this strategic infrastructure program into reality.