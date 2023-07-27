Classes, gov’t work suspended as floods hit Central Luzon areas

Continuous rains on Thursday triggered flooding in some areas of Central Luzon as a result of the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Egay. Based on the latest monitoring report of disaster risk management authorities in the region, several areas in the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan and Zambales were inundated by floodwaters due to continuous moderate to heavy downpours. In Pampanga, a total of 29 villages are under water as high as three feet. Of the total number of flooded areas, the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said 15 villages are in Macabebe, eight in Minalin, five in Masantol and one in this city. To ensure the safety of the residents, Governor Dennis Pineda declared the suspension of afternoon classes at all levels for both public and private schools, and work in government offices, except those involved in disaster risk reduction and management operations. 'The suspension of work in government offices and classes in all levels in public and private schools is deemed to be in the best interest of all concerned,' Pineda said in his order. Likewise, the highly-urbanized Angeles City declared the same order due to the orange rainfall warning in the province. In Bataan, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Bataan 1st District Engineering Office reported that different sections of the Junction Layac-Balanga-Mariveles Port Road as well as along the Roman Expressway, particularly in Balanga City, are not passable to light vehicles. Governor Jose Enrique Garcia likewise suspended classes in all levels as well as in government offices except those assigned in providing medical services, and disaster and emergency response. Garcia advised residents to remain vigilant and take extra caution as the province is under the red rainfall warning. In Olongapo City, two bridges -- the Sta. Rita and Mabayuan -- are in critical water levels due to continuous heavy rains. Work in government offices in Olongapo City and Subic Bay Freeport was likewise suspended in the afternoon. Strong monsoon rains also triggered flooding in some areas in Tarlac province. Tarlac City Mayor Cristy Angeles said that 10 out of their 76 villages are now under floodwater. She said that based on the damage assessment report of the City Agriculture Office, there are nine villages in the city where rice fields were flooded. Angeles told the city disaster risk reduction and management office to closely monitor the low-lying and flood-prone areas due to continuous moderate to occasionally heavy rains. In Bulacan, work in non-health offices was likewise suspended in the afternoon. The Bulacan PDRRMO reported that some villages in the cities of Meycauayan and San Jose Del Monte and in the towns of Marilao, Bocaue, Calumpit, San Miguel, and Guiguinto were also hit by floods. In Aurora, the PDRRMO said a total of 7,961 families or 31,852 individuals in all towns except San Luis were affected by Typhoon Egay. Some PHP13-million worth of damage to palay, high-value crops and corn was also reported in the towns of Baler, San Luis, Casiguran and Dingalan.

Source: Philippines News Agency