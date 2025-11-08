Cignal in Solo Second at Spikers’ Turf

Manila: Cignal pulled off a 26-24, 25-20, 25-22 victory over FEU-DN Steel Friday night at the Paco Arena in Manila to keep solo second in the 2025 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference. Jay Rack Dela Noche and Louie Ramirez scored 13 points each as the Super Spikers secured their second consecutive win for a 4-1 record. The Criss Cross King Crunchers have a 4-0 slate.

According to Philippines News Agency, Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “Somehow, our moves were pretty polished. Our performance was better today; the game plan was executed well. From the first set to the last set, our game plan was effective.” The match lasted one hour and 22 minutes.

FEU-DN Steel rallied behind Luis Miguel to tie the score at 22-all in the third set, hoping to extend the match. However, after Lloyd Josafat scored in the next play, Miguel and Amet Bituin committed errors that allowed Cignal to wrap up the match. JP Bugaoan contributed 11 points, while Wendel Miguel and Josafat scored eight and seven points, respectively.

Dryx Saavedra led the Tamaraws with 12 points, while Bituin and Luis Michael Miguel scored seven points each. FEU-DN Steel, in sixth place with a 1-3 win-loss record, will meet Volleyball Never Stops (VNS) at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan on Sunday. Cignal, on the other hand, will face UST-Gameville at the Paco Arena on Nov. 12.