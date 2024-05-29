CIAC pitches Clark as aerospace hub

MANILA: The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) on Wednesday said it has promoted Clark as an aerospace hub to investors in the global aerospace industry. CIAC president Arrey Perez pitched Clark as an aerospace hub at the 9th International Aerospace Innovation Forum organized by Aéro Montréal and the Québec government held in Canada last May 21 and 22. The international forum was participated by 1,700 delegates from 19 countries. 'In our business meetings in Quebec with top aerospace and technology industry players, we have pitched Clark's marketability and encouraged global aerospace companies to establish facilities here to serve the Asia region and global market,' Perez said. Perez said the global players can look into investment opportunities in Clark, particularly in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aerospace manufacturing, fixed-based operation (FBO), business activities in aviation, original equipment manufacturing (OEMs), cargo airlines, logistics, and training. 'The Philippines' aer ospace sector may strategically begin with industry upgrade, starting with reputable and comprehensive pilot training programs, along with skills training in components and assembly manufacturing, and then expanding into production engineering, procurement and distribution,' Perez said. 'This approach will not only improve the local aerospace value chain, but produce skilled pilots, aeronautical engineers, aircraft mechanics, and ground support executives and operators, as well,' he added. The CIAC chief said making Clark as the country's main aerospace hub will redefine the aviation landscape in the Philippines and will bring more jobs for Filipinos. 'Clark in the Philippines is a very viable and attractive hub for foreign investors from the aerospace industry and those who are looking for strategic partners able to address the growing necessity for aviation jobs to meet current demands and future expansions," Perez said. Source: Philippines News Agency