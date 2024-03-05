CHR condemns series of attacks against village officials

MANILA: The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday denounced the series of attacks against village officials since last month. In a statement, the CHR noted that seven ambushes have killed 10. On Feb. 8 in San Antonio, Nueva Ecija, Roberto Carpio was targeted by two gunmen while he was driving his motorcycle in Barangay Sto. Cristo. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. It was followed by Lawrence Angco's case on Feb. 19. The chair of Barangay Poblacion in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur succumbed to nine gunshot wounds. Meantime, Patricio Laude, chair of Barangay Catmon, Ormoc City, Leyte was shot dead near the house of councilor Christopher Masimong on Feb. 16. On Feb. 7, Nollie Ramos, a barangay official from Barangay Santa Ines in San Miguel, Bulacan, survived an attack perpetrated by riding-in-tandem suspects despite sustaining eight gunshot wounds. Rolando Palacio, councilor of Barangay Sta. Rosa in Tabango, Leyte, was shot dead in nearby Barangay Tugas on Feb. 21. Five people, including the barangay chair in San Isidro, Leyte were shot dead by four unidentified men who barged into a village hall on Feb. 24. Barangay Chair Elizalde Tabon, watchman Rusty Salazar, and Councilor Paulo Al Mindero died on the spot in Barangay Daja Diot. Two others, whose identities were not immediately available, died in a hospital. Police reports said the victims were finalizing the list of beneficiaries of educational assistance when the suspects arrived on two motorcycles. On Feb. 25, Franklyn Tan, chair of Barangay Seaside in Zamboanga City, died from three gunshot wounds to the body. Authorities are still investigating whether these incidents were politically motivated. 'The series of attacks on barangay officials directly violate the most fundamental right, the right to life itself. These violent acts not only undermine the integrity of local governments, but also endanger the safety and well-being of community leaders who work hard to serve their constituents,' the CHR said. 'We call for a thorough a nd impartial investigation into each of these cruel attacks, with the perpetrators promptly identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law,' it added. The CHR also urged authorities to take proactive steps to improve the security and safety of the whole community so that barangay officials can carry out their responsibilities without fear. It emphasized that continued occurrence of violence against these officials may also affect the decisions of voters in the next elections. Source: Philippines News Agency