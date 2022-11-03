Cholera cases up by 254% from Jan. 1-Nov. 2

The Philippines has logged 4,102 cholera cases from Jan. 1 to Nov. 2, a 254 percent increase as compared to the same period last year, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The latest tally is 2,943 cases higher than the 1,159 cases reported last year. However, the reported cholera cases are described to be “on a plateau” in the recent week.

“Ang ating cholera cases ano, hindi pa tayo nakakakita ng pagtaas ng kaso at sa ngayon ito ay on a plateau at kung mapapansin natin andun siya sa level lamang ng ating alert and epidemic threshold pero mas mababa na siya doon sa mga (We don’t see a rise in cases as it is currently on a plateau and at the level of the alert and epidemic threshold of) cholera cases in the previous weeks,” Department of Health-Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman said in an online forum.

About 52 percent or 2,132 of the tally are females and 18 percent or 731 are children ages 5 to 9 years old.

A total of 37 deaths due to cholera were reported nationwide.

“Di pa natin posibleng makita kung may epekto na sa ating cholera cases ang nangyari sa Typhoon Paeng (We cannot possibly see yet whether Typhoon Paeng has an effect on our cholera cases),” De Guzman said.

The regions of Central Luzon, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas have reached the alert or epidemic threshold in the past four morbidity weeks.

The provinces of Antique, Bataan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar and the cities of Bacolod Baguio, Zamboanga and Manila had positive growth rate of cholera cases in the past three to four weeks.

Source: Philippines News Agency