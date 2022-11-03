House generates P75-M donations for Paeng relief drive

The House of Representatives led by Speaker Martin Romualdez has generated around PHP75 million worth of cash and in kind donations for its ongoing relief drive for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the Speaker’s office said cash donations and pledges reached PHP49.2 million, while in kind donations such as food items, blankets and toiletries stood at PHP26 million as of Nov. 1.

“Marami pong salamat sa lahat ng mga mabubuting puso na tumulong sa ating relief drive. (Thank you to everyone with kind hearts who helped in our relief drive). We need all the help that we can get, we already reached many affected families nationwide and we vow to bring the remaining aid to the affected families as soon as possible,” Romualdez said.

The fund drive was led by Romualdez, House Committee on Accounts chair and Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, House Committee on Appropriations Chair and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, among others.

Romualdez said the beneficiaries of the relief mission will receive aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

The Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City has served as a central sorting and repacking station for truckloads of relief goods and other items of necessity for the storm victims.

According to the Speaker’s office, around 150 boxes containing 1,500 packs of relief goods, 80 bundles of bottled water, and 20 sacks of rice were sent by the House of Representatives to Cagayan and distributed by Rep. Joseph Lara on Monday.

For Tuesday, the same amount were transported by the House employees/volunteers to Paeng-affected areas in Camarines Norte with an additional box of multivitamins, and another box of vitamin C.

Other areas that received relief goods as part of the Speaker’s relief drive were Tacloban City and Cavite.

Meanwhile, Tingog Party-list, in partnership with the Speaker’s office, facilitated on Tuesday afternoon the delivery of relief goods to the storm-stricken families of Maguindanao.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed Proclamation 84 placing the regions of Calabarzon, Bicol, and Western Visayas, as well as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) under a state of calamity for six months in the aftermath of Paeng.

Under the proclamation, the state of calamity shall remain in force and effect for six months, “unless earlier lifted by the President.”

Source: Philippines News Agency