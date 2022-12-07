Chinese, Filipino youth deepen ties thru ‘Generation Z’ dialogue

MANILA: Young Chinese and Filipinos found a new platform to deepen friendly exchanges in cross-culture, digital economy and energy through the Sino-Filipino “Generation Z” Intercultural Dialogue held online on Dec. 4.

The dialogue was organized by the Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU), with the support of China Energy Engineering Group Co. Ltd. and the medium huanqiu.com.

Huang Xilian, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines, sent a congratulatory letter to the organizers and participants, while Liu Yuhong, Vice President of the Beijing People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Atty. Raul L. Lambino, Chairperson of APCU, and other guests delivered their speeches, respectively.

“Rich in diverse topics, this activity is a communication platform personalized for the young people of China and the Philippines. I hope the young people of the two countries will build a more solid bridge for China-Philippines friendly exchanges with more creativity from active ‘Generation Z’, so as to further deepen, cement and sustain bilateral relations between China and the Philippines,” Huang said.

Themed “Dialogue with Generation Z, Seeing the World Together”, this dialogue brought together experts, scholars and youth representatives from the National Youth Commission of the Philippines, Chinese Students Federation of the Philippines, Chinese Students and Scholars Association in the Philippines, and such universities as Tsinghua University and University of the Philippines.

The participants discussed “Opportunities and Challenges of Cross-Cultural Communication between China and the Philippines”, “How to become a young leader with cross-cultural leadership”, “China and the Philippines in the eyes of Generation Z: The development and changes of China and the Philippines from the perspective of Generation Z”, and “The ideal future of Gen Zers – The impact of digital economy and energy transition on world development”.

They exchanged experiences about and shared their ideas on intercultural communication, and suggested that as digital natives, Gen Zers be encouraged and advocated to establish intercultural communication channels through social media.

In addition, they also shared and exchanged their views on topics of common concern, such as food security, energy transition and digital economy.

The dialogue aims to provide a diversified, international and personalized platform for exchanges, promote mutual understanding between the youth of the two countries focusing on the common concerns and responsibilities of Asian countries from the perspective of youth, deepen people-to-people friendship, spread colorful culture through exchange and mutual understanding between the Chinese and Filipino youth, and make a strong voice of the times to contribute to the cause of promoting human progress and building a community with a shared future for mankind. (

Source: Philippines News Agency